This week we are excited to be sponsoring Mrs. Kate in Concert!! Thursday at 10 a.m, the event will be held in the gym of the old Jr High, across the library. Kate’s show will feature music and puppets, storytelling and more. All ages are welcome and admission is free! Please note, the seating will be on the floor.
Story Time’s theme this week is Swimming!! Join Krista on Friday at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Summer Reading has concluded and the last of the weekly winners and Grand Prize winners are coming in to collect their prizes. Our apologies for the name mix up last week with Kale and Arionna. You can also view all the winners on our library website, www.orofinolibrary.com under the programs and events tab.
Summer Reading may be over for the children, but the month of August is all about the Adults. Stop in, check out a book, and take the Library Challenge!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.