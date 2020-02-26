Library Foundation Charter members have been sent invitations to attend the third anniversary of Charter Members’ meetings, which will be held Friday, March 20, at the High Country Inn. Time for the event is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Appetizers and beverages will be served, and a program will depict progress in the last year for the Library Expansion project.
Future plans will also be discussed and commented on.
All patrons are reminded to make their reservation to attend this free event by March 17.
Calls can be made to 476-7570, Jo Moore, or to the email address on the invitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.