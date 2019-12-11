This past July, 22 campers were sent to Camp Gifford for a week-long church summer camp. Camp Gifford is a Salvation Army 100-acre Campground north of Deer Park, WA. Transportation was also provided from Orofino to Camp Gifford. The cost was $25 for low income families. The remaining cost of $350 was covered by The Salvation Army.
In 2019, four dozen backpacks were provided to the local schools for low income families who were in need of a backpack for their children.
Emergency needs of food, gas, prescriptions, utilities, and rent are being provided with Salvation Army kettle donations raised during the Christmas season. Many thanks to the local Kiwanis Service Club of Orofino who oversee the Kettle Campaign each year. The F.I.S.H. Thrift Store partners with The Salvation Army along with the local businesses who partner with The Salvation Army by providing these emergency needs.
The Salvation Army also provides disaster services for home fires, flooding, and major forest fires.
Thanks for your donation to help people in need this Christmas and all year long. Your gift to The Salvation Army stays in this community to help our neighbors.
If you’d like more information about the Salvation Army, find us online at www.usawest.org
