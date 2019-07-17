Orofino Farmers Market was established in the spring of 2009 by a group of interested producers with the help of Clearwater County Extension and Master Gardener Ralph Roseberg. The market opened in July of that year with eight vendors and has grown each year since then. In 2018 we had a record day of 25 vendors!
In the spring of 2012, we were encouraged to become a self-governing group, at which time by-laws, a mission statement, a governing structure, and market rules were developed and adopted.
From the very beginning, our market’s objective has been to provide local producers, growers, and craftspeople with a place to sell their goods and at the same time, to be a benefit to consumers who want fresh, natural products.
A side benefit of our market is that we are a weekly family-friendly event through the summer for everyone to enjoy. In 2017, we gave back to the community that supports us by making cash donations to OHS and OES.
Through 2016, Ralph Roseberg continued to help run the market, providing invaluable market advice. After his “retirement” from the market, I was “elected” to take over as market manager. I try my best to make sure our vendors have success at our market and for our customers to have a good time when they come. It’s like putting on a party every week!
Current board members Margie Willis, her daughter MaryJane Fox, Carlene Dawson, Debbie Howell, and Terry White provide much-needed help and advice. Each one of our vendors works hard to bring their goods to market and we appreciate the community support of these small, family-based enterprises.
I’d like to thank the City of Orofino for letting us use Orofino City Park for our market. Not all farmers markets are so lucky to have such a beautiful, green setting!
Come to market every week and get the best in local produce, food, and products and have a great time at the park while you’re there. For more information please call 208-816-1644, visit orofinofarmersmarket.com, or Orofino Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
