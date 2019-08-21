The 5th annual Headquarters reunion will be held on Friday, Aug. 30 thru Sunday, Sept. 1. The reunion is for anyone who lived, worked or spent a lot of time in Headquarters.
Come share your memories, make new memories, rekindle old friendships or just get together with current friends and family.
Food, activities and prizes will be provided. There will be a “per event fee” or you can be a “VIP” and pay one fee to cover all events.
Check out our FB page at Headquarters, ID Reunion, email headquartersreunion@yahoo.com, or call Jackie Stark-Chapman at 253-670-4632 253-670-4632, 253-670-4632 , Teresa Anderson-Koepke at 208-305-5904, or Tami Cowger-LaDoux at 509-551-1568
Schedule of Events
Friday Night – 7 p.m. Meet & Greet Bonfire (subject to fire ban)
Saturday – 10 a.m. Coffee with John – Come grab a cup of coffee with us as John Bradbury shares the history of Headquarters. Please bring your own lawn chairs.
Saturday – 1 p.m. 2nd Annual Holey Board Tournament $2 Entry Fee (paid separately from other events). Winner takes all. Prizes award after dinner.
Saturday – 5:30 p.m. Pulled Pork Dinner & Potluck Please bring a side dish or dessert to share as well as your own beverages. Dinnerware will be provided.
Saturday Night – 7 p.m. Live music by 6 String Circus Please bring your own lawn chairs.
Sunday – 8 a.m. Huckleberry Pancake Breakfast Huckleberry Pancakes, Bacon, Eggs, Hash Browns, Coffee, & Juice will be provided.
Sunday – 10 a.m. ATV Poker Ride – We will ride & stop as a group for card draws. Prizes awarded at dinner for Best & Worst Hand (Do NOT have to be present to win) There will be a prize for one random card drawn. Must be present to win that.
Sunday – 6 p.m. BBQ Dinner & Potluck Hamburgers & Hot Dogs provided. Please bring a side dish or dessert to share as well as your own beverages. Dinnerware will be provided.
Sunday Night – Bonfire (subject to fire ban)
