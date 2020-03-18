FISH Inc./Community Thrift Store will be closed for two weeks or more starting Wednesday, March 18. This is due to concerns about the Coronavirus and the health of our volunteers, as more accurate information becomes known about the Coronavirus we will reevaluate.
Most of the Community Thrift Store volunteers are senior citizens and some volunteers may have compromised immune systems, which makes the volunteers more susceptible to illnesses.
We live in a small community but many of us travel to larger cities; i.e. Boise, Spokane, and Seattle when traveling by airplane, train, bus and the family car where there is the possibility of exposure to the virus. Likewise, other travelers come to Orofino from far away places and can be carriers of the virus.
We, the volunteers at the Community Thrift Store, appreciate your understanding of our decision to close the store for two weeks or more. Please be careful—wash your hands frequently, cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and stand six feet away from people when in social situations.
