With The Nez Perce Tribe (Tribe) recently having issued a resolution declaring a state of public health emergency on the Nez Perce Reservation, consistent with efforts around the globe to take preventative measures to avert the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).The Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises remains committed to making efforts to protect the health and safety of our valuable patrons and team members.
Effective, March 18, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. the Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises will be temporarily closed until April 4, 2020 or until further notice.
During these unprecedented times in our Country, it is important that we continue to support each other with the critical safety precautions necessary. During this time of uncertainties and contagious viruses, we greatly appreciate your understanding and loyalty.
Closures/temporary time changes are as follows;
Clearwater River Casino & Lodge closed- effective March 18, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. until April 4, 2020 or until further notice. This includes the hotel, casino floor, bingo, cash cage, Players Club, Gift Shop, Qeqiit Restaurant and Yawwinma Café
It’se-Ye-Ye Casino closed- effective March 18, 2020 11:59 p.m. until April 4, 2020 or until further notice. This includes the casino floor, café and Player’s Club.
Nez Perce Express gas station and convenience store will remain open Sun-Sat from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Camas Express gas station and convenience store will remain open Sun-Sat 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Clarkston Golf and Country Club will remain open Sun-Sat 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. with the clubhouse closed until further notice.
The Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises cares deeply about its guests, team members and our community. As conditions are rapidly changing in these uncertain times, we believe that it is incumbent upon all of us to take responsibility for social distancing to protect the health and safety of our community.
