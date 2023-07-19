Each season in life has its joys and sorrows and if we break that down each year’s seasons has it’s fun and it’s risks. As we age we experience some of the fun and risks differently. When we were young that risk is mostly accidental trauma and ironically that trend continues, but often the causes are different.
For our young children we often think of accidental trauma in terms of play accidents. Falls for children often mean breaking wrists and ankles but head injuries are a big concern and can have longstanding consequences. These falls are a matter of risk taking, moving fast and maneuvering growing bodies. The faster we move the higher the risk of a head injury and biking, AVTs and motorcycles get us up to some pretty dangerous speeds. Helmets can greatly reduce the risk of a traumatic head injury.
