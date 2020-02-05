Nez Perce National Historical Park to recruit summer interns.
Are you interested in a summer position with the National Park Service? Nez Perce National Historical Park is recruiting up to 4 individuals for its Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program. The 9 week program starts Monday, June 8 and ends Friday to August 7. Enrollees work 40 hours per week at $9.25 per hour. Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 27.
The Youth Conservation Corps is a federal program employing youth ages 15 to 18 in conservation work on public lands. Participants develop a better understanding and appreciation of natural and cultural resources, park maintenance needs, and park interpretation during their participation in the program.
For information and/or an application please contact Nez Perce National Historical Park by phone (208) 843-7049; email Heidi_tamm@nps.gov, or write to Nez Perce National Historical Park at, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai, ID 83540.
YCC applicants must be at least 15 years of age by June 8, 2020, but not turn 19 until after August 7, 2020. The parental consent portion of the application must be completed and signed by the applicant’s parent(s) or legal guardian. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, March 27, 2020. The selection drawing will be held the week of March 30, 2020.
Applicants must have no history of serious criminal, or other antisocial behavior that might endanger their safety or that of others; have or be able to obtain a work permit as required under the laws of their State before the first day of work; have a Social Security number or have placed an application for one; and be willing to work hard and participate in most work projects. Employment is without regard to Civil Service or classification laws, rules, or regulations.
Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park admission is free year round.
For more information, please contact Nez Perce National Historical Park at 208-843-7009, or visit www.nps.gov/nepe or www.facebook.com/NezPerceNationalHistoricalPark
