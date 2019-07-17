The Monastery of St. Gertrude introduces “Summer Days of Art at St. Gertrude,” lighthearted Saturday art classes that take place 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27, August 17, and September 7 and 21.
The series begins with gelli plate printing with artist Karla Neumann-Smiley. Using acrylic paints and gelli plates, participants will create easy monoprints that can be used in a variety of ways. Karla Neumann-Smiley is an artist, St. Gertrude’s oblate, campus minister at University of Idaho, and part-time minister at Troy Lutheran Church. She is on the St. Gertrude’s Spirituality & Arts team and is a facilitator for the Embracing the Artistic Call cohort.
The classes continue on August 17 with Zentangle led by Sara Zientech, September 7 with collage and painting led by Laurie Chapman, and September 21 with eco-printing led by Heather Berndt.
For each class, materials are provided and no experience is necessary. Lunch and snacks included. Each event is limited to 10 participants. Adult registration is $60. Kids who are accompanied by an adult and who are able to sustain engagement in a four-hour project are welcome to attend for free.
The art classes take place in the Multi-Purpose Room at St. Gertrude’s, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, Idaho. To learn more and register visit stgertrudes.org or call 208-962-5065. ADA accessible; call to arrange assistance.
