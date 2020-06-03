According to the US Army Corps of Engineers-Walla Walla, the 850 Case dozer vandalized near Dworshak Reservoir sometime between May 5 and May 19 has been recovered from the shoreline. This was an expensive operation for the owner, NOT covered by insurance. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. If you know anything that may help, give them a call at 208-476-4521 or call the office at 208-476-1255.

