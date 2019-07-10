Come out and look at the stars and planets with us!
With support from the Nez Perce Tribe Language Pro-gram, Kamiah and Kooskia libraries are sponsoring a Star Party on July 20 at the Nez Perce National Historical Park east of Kamiah on Highway 12 (also known as “the Heart of the Monster”) beginning at 8:30 p.m.
This evening event will feature star stories from the Nimiipuu oral tradition by Stella Penney in English and Nimiipuutimt (the indigenous language spoken by the Nez Perce). A half-page booklet with translations and images has been made available from the Nez Perce Tribe and a limited amount will be available at the event.
July 20 is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing and our slogan for this year’s Summer Reading Program is “A Universe of Stories.” Including the indigenous view of the cosmos is one way the libraries can honor the land on which we are located and the people who originate here.
In addition to a Nimiipuutimt presentation, we will have a telescope and other hands-on space activities for all ages thanks to two totes of NASA @ My Library gear from the Idaho Commission for Libraries in Boise.
This will be a family-friendly event open to all. As parking will be limited, please plan to carpool to the site.
For more information, call April in Kamiah at 208-935-0428 or Dena in Kooskia at 208-926-4539. If you have a telescope or spotting scope the lend the library, it would be much appreciated!
