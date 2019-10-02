One year ahead of the federally-mandated deadline, the DMV continues to raise awareness of the importance of obtaining a Star Card, Idaho’s Real ID.
Without a star on a driver’s license after Oct. 1, 2020, citizens won’t be able to board a plane or enter a federal facility.
The Department of Homeland Security will require a Star Card, or other approved credential such as a passport or military ID, to get through security at airports, federal buildings and military bases.
Currently 185,106 of 1.25 million licensed drivers have a Star Card.
“Idahoans must have a passport or the Star Card in order to board a plane after October 1, 2020, and I strongly encourage everyone to get their Star Card with plenty of time ahead of the deadline,” Governor Brad Little said.
“The last thing we want is for someone to miss an important trip because they don’t have the necessary identification to board their flight.”
Over the past year, the DMV has highlighted this important deadline as part of its multi-faceted campaign consisting of videos, presentations, advertising and social media. Campaign messages focus on the Star Card being your “license to fly” and getting it now so “you don’t get left behind.”
A new campaign kicks off this fall and is a partnership with Boise State University, Idaho State University and the University of Idaho. It features mascots of all three schools at airport security with a Star Card in hand ahead of the deadline.
