The Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests off of U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line, will welcome Stacia Morfin for the visitor center’s Artist in Residence program on Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14. Morfin will be at the visitor center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT) each day sharing Nez Perce (Nimiipuu) history and culture with visitors at Lolo Pass.
Morfin will be accompanied by her mentors Solo Greene, a member of the Nez Perce nation; and Maurice “Pistol Pete” Wilson, a Nimiipuu veteran, elder, leader, and cultural consultant. Together, they will provide hands–on learning opportunities and demonstrate traditional singing, drumming, dancing, and artwork during their residency at Lolo Pass.
Morfin’s vision is to unite all people with an integrated approach to intercultural understanding. Please join them at Lolo Pass Visitor Center for this free, family–friendly program. If you have questions about this event or other happenings at Lolo Pass, please call the visitor center at (208) 942-3113.
