The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) will be offering The Strengthening Families Program (SFP) beginning March 4. This program is a free, fourteen-week interactive workshop for parents and children ages 6 to 11. Classes will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Kamiah High School, and are facilitated by Trena Schlieper, Jennifer Heitman, and Tina Brotnov.
The sessions, which are designed to improve relationships between parents and their children, include dinner, games, discussions, shared activities and more.
After dinner, families are divided into groups, with adults and children meeting separately. In their session, youths are led by two trained facilitators through various activities, games and discussions. Issues that are covered include setting goals, appreciating their parents and dealing with peer pressure, among other topics. In the meantime, the parents, working with a trained facilitator as well, discuss different expectations of parents that occur when raising adolescents, such as showing love, setting limits, making house rules and encouraging good behavior.
For more information, including how to register for upcoming sessions, please contact Sharlene Johnson at (208)-743-0392 or email upriverylc@gmail.com.
