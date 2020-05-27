On May 25, at about 4:18 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a single vehicle accident at 3951 Grangemont Road, Orofino.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report, Roger Becker was driving a red Chevy C1500 Pickup south on Grangemont Road when his vehicle left the roadway striking a landscape boulder and posts in residential yards before entering back onto the roadway.
Becker’s vehicle crossed the road and left the roadway a second time, striking barbed wire fence before ultimately coming to a stop.
According to the report, Becker was uninjured from the crash. Speed and road conditions are believed to be a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.