A public hearing was held in council chambers July 16, before the City of Orofino Planning and Zoning Commission.Commissioners as recommending board, made a recommendation to approve the following Action Item:
Application (Special Use 250 Logger Road Hunt Anodizing 7-16-2019) is a Special Use request to operate a light manufacturing anodizing plant.
The property is zoned (MXD) Mixed Use - Sales and Service and R-2 Residential and is located in Section 4, Township 36 North, and Range 2 East, at 250 Logger Road, Orofino.
Commissioners voted to approve the special use request application submitted by Andrew Hunt with the condition that City Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin monitor the operation periodically to assure that all environmental regulations are followed.
The recommendation will be presented to the City Council for a final decision at their next meeting July 23.
New business included discussion amongst commissioners regarding the clarification of allowable residential use i.e. primary residential use of recreational vehicles.
Several commissioners were unclear of the exact issue or that there was a problem. Building Official Todd Perry went on to explain his concerns and some of the complaints received by neighboring residents.
Concerns pertaining to safety, such as the overloading of electrical outlets, sanitation violations, additional traffic and cars parked throughout the neighborhood have been reported.
Some of the people are indeed, only there a few days, others clearly reside in the trailers. Police Chief Jeff Wilson said the ordinance lacks specifics which makes the time length and circumstances difficult to enforce.
With a little clarification, the building and police departments and the public can all be on the same page
It’s been noted several times that part of the issue is the lack of affordable housing. That’s another story.
Perry maintains that his primary focus at the moment is for the safety of all residents, and to clarify the language in the ordinance, so that everyone understands.
Commissioners asked Perry to seek additional information from the Idaho Division of Building Safety to continue the discussion at the next meeting
Other unfinished business included the conversation of storage units as an allowable use in the mixed use district. Both items were tabled until the next Planning and Zoning meeting Aug. 20.
