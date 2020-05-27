There are many Sources Of Strength available in Orofino and our surrounding communities. Students at Orofino Junior Senior High School are participating in advocating on behalf of our students and community members by challenging them to identify their Sources Of Strength.
Please take a minute to consider these two wheels. We can all easily identify with some of the challenges and obstacles identified on the wheel that recognizes some causes of anger. I want to challenge you today to look at the Sources Of Strength Wheel. Can you find three areas that bring you Strength, comfort or peace? I know that I can say here in Orofino I have medical access, spirituality, and healthy activities.
Over the next couple of weeks we will be highlighting some of our local Sources Of Strength and creating a community compass so that when we find ourselves overwhelmed and overcome by the one wheel we can turn to the other for guidance and help. Orofino has many Sources of Strength available. Let’s use them.
