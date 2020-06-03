On Tuesday, June 2, Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. reported they had a yellow 2017 Caterpillar 259d Track Skid Steer taken from Hwy 95 and Mission Creek Road.
The skid steer was last seen on Monday, June 1, at about 8 p.m.
The skid steer has no front windshield.
If anyone has any information about this incident please call Sgt. Patrick Santos, at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office (208) 799 3131 x 1.
