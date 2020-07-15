The Old Guys are back at it again this year sacrificing their bodies to support the Orofino Merchants American Legion baseball team.
This year’s game proves to be an exciting event and comes at a time when we could all use a good wholesome outdoor family activity to take out minds off everything that is going on.
In lieu of ice packs, aspirin, and orthopedic surgery due to hardball at an “advanced age” the old guys have opted for softball this year instead.
This should only add to the action to be witnessed from this sixth annual event. The game will be held this Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m. on the Orofino City Park baseball field.
This year’s sponsors are Edward Jones, Tinsley Agency Insurance, Clearwater County Land Title, LCCU, Fords Creek Pump, and Hanson Garage.
Thanks to these great sponsors admission is free. But the donation bucket will be passed around and all donations are appreciated.
Please come out and support your 2020 Orofino Merchant’s Baseball Team.
