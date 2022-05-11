The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover that occurred May 8 at 5:37pm on Mount Idaho Grade in Idaho County.
The driver of a Kia sedan was traveling north bound along Mount Idaho Grade when they lost control. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest approximately 25 yards off the roadway.
The driver, a 22 year old female from Grangeville Idaho, and four minor passengers in the vehicle were all transported to the local health care facility by ground ambulance. None of the occupants were properly wearing seatbelts. The investigation will be continuing.
