According to a Lewiston Police Department (LPD) report, on Monday, Aug. 26, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Lewiston Police responded to a rollover accident on Bryden Canyon near the 8th Street overpass. Officers were given information that a Dodge pickup had rolled over and a person had been ejected.
Upon arrival, officers found a 2006, Dodge pickup with extensive damage in the Westbound lanes of Bryden Canyon Road.
They also found an unresponsive subject on the roadway who appeared to have been ejected from the pickup. This subject was identified as 64 year old, Lewiston resident, Patrick Loseth, who appeared to be the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Loseth was pronounced dead at the scene by Lewiston Paramedics.
The Lewiston Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Team (MCIT) was called to investigate the crash.
After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, it was determined that the Dodge pickup was traveling Westbound on Bryden Canyon Road, when it left the Northside of the roadway. The pickup continued Westbound for several hundred feet before rolling over at least one time on the hillside of Bryden Canyon Road.
Bryden Canyon Road was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed this crash and has not spoken to police are asked to call Sergeant Craig Roberts at 208-746-0171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.