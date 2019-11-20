According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report on Saturday, Nov. 16, at approximately 4 a.m., Clearwater County Deputies along with Clearwater County Ambulance and Orofino Fire Department Rescue 3 responded to mile post 52 on Highway 7 for a single vehicle rollover accident. John Thomas, 22, of Orofino, was traveling south on Highway 7 when his vehicle left the roadway, flipping several times. Thomas was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital for his injuries. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors. Thomas was wearing his seat belt. Investigation is ongoing.
