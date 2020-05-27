The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident along Highway 12, near mile marker 46. The Orofino Ambulance and Rescue 3 were also dispatched.
According to the report, Celeste Thompson, 21, of Princeton, was driving a green Subaru Legacy when she lost control, striking the hillside and causing excessive damage to the vehicle.
There were two passengers in Thompson’s vehicle, both her brothers, one of which was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.
The vehicle was towed due to the damages and Thompson was issued a citation for Speed - Reasonable and Prudent.
