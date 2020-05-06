Upriver Youth Leadership Council asked aspiring Teen shutterbugs in Kamiah and Kooskia to snap and submit images that that depicted some aspect of teenage life during COVID19 quarantine—and they delivered in a big way! The judges were floored by the talent, thoughtfulness and technical ability of this year’s student photographers.
The judges of this year’s contest were local talented photographers Robert Millage, Shirley Hill and Kathy Zimmerman. Each entry was judged on the photo itself as well as the narrative submitted asking: “Tell us about your images and how they depict teenage life during COVID quarantine. How might your images help give a more interesting, nuanced, complete or real view of your generation during COVID quarantine?” The participants did an amazing job of describing how their photos related to being social distanced from their friends. The judges provided valuable feedback to the aspiring photographers.
UYLC is thrilled to announce the winners: first place - Jace Johnson ($100); second place - Arianna Davy ($50); third place - Autumn Sky Martinez ($25) and Honorable Mention - Megon Kinyon and Gracie Schuster (Silverwood Ticket).
Photos will be on display in the front window at 413 Main Street, Kamiah and are on display on the UYLC website upriveryouth.org.
UYLC plans to make the photography contest an annual event, however, hopes that next years theme will be a little more fun!
