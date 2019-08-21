The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Youth Advisory Board (YAB) regretfully announces that the Seventh Day Slumber concert set for Friday, Aug. 23 has been canceled. The band had unforeseen circumstances and was unable to make it to Kamiah.
If you have purchased tickets a full refund will be issued. YAB is working on details for another concert and will hopefully release details soon.
For questions please contact Sharlene Johsnon at 208-743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
