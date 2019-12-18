Drew Lashly, a senior at Montana State University, did her senior thesis in graphic design about Riverside Lanes. Her grandparents, Robert Lashly and the late Gayle Lashly, own the bowling alley. It was a project close to Drew’s heart and home. She wanted to give back to a place that has given so much to her growing up. She will be graduating from Montana State University in May. Drew is a 2015 Graduate of Orofino High School. She is the daughter of Jim and Terri Lashly, of Orofino, who say, “We are very proud of everything she has accomplished.”
