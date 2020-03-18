The 2nd Judicial District Court Operational Plan for the COIVID-19 was provided by the 2nd District Administrative Judge, Jay Gaskill to the Clearwater County Clerk and Commissioner, as of March 16, 2020, which states all 2nd District Courts are elevated to Level 2: Reduced Operations. The Court will only carry out critical court functions. Please note: the plan states the public will not be allowed into the “courthouse”. This means the court offices and court rooms are closed to the General Public.
The Clearwater County Clerk, Magistrate Judge Judd, Clearwater County Prosecutor, Clearwater County Sheriff and Emergency Manager have established the following guidelines for the court functions for the time period of March 16, 2020 to April 10, 2020, to comply with the court’s current operation plan or until further information or orders are received.
The Court office window is closed and there is a “drop box” for people needing to file paper copies of documents for the court in a secure location at the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Jail Desk. The court clerks will periodically pick up paper filings.
If you need to make a payment you can leave a payment at the sheriff’s office jail desk in the Court Deposit Box or go to the following website to make an electronic payment go to: https://Mycourts.idaho.gov
Court Filings can be deposited in the filing box at the Sheriff’s Jail Desk or you can file electronically at: https://icourt.idaho.gov/efile-resources
If you need to contact the court directly please call: 208-476-5596
For juror information please call: 208-476-5598.
The Court may handle non-critical court hearings via telephone. If a hearing cannot be held via telephone, the Court may vacate the hearing and reset it for a later date. If you have any questions about your hearing please call: 208-476-5596
Persons allowed in courtrooms: For in court hearings, only the parties, attorneys, victims, and necessary witnesses will be allowed in the courtroom. The public is excluded. Sheriff Goetz will be providing a bailiff for all in court proceedings to ensure this rule is followed.
People who are not allowed to be present: Anyone exhibiting signs of illness must leave the courts.
We thank you for your cooperation in this effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) to others in the community.
