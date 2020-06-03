The 2019 second half of property taxes are due by Monday, June 22. The Clearwater County Treasurer and Tax Collector Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Clearwater County Courthouse.
Our staff is still available to provide services as follows:
Mail - Clearwater County Treasurer, P.O. Box 707, Orofino, ID 83544. Include your payment stub or reminder paperwork.
Drop box is for checks only and is located on the courthouse building at the rear entrance. NO cash is allowed.
Debit/credit cards are processed through the state’s eGovernment provider, Access Idaho. The total amount of your transaction will reflect pricing through the Access Idaho electronic payment processor.
We can only process cards in the office, we cannot accept them over the phone.
The tax collector office cannot waive the fee associated with debit/credit card transactions. Our card payment processor charges this service fee. Clearwater County receives no proceeds from this fee.
Online payments accepted at: www.clearwatercounty.org
E-mail with questions: derlewine@clearwatercounty.org
If you have a question, please call 208-476-5213
Property tax due dates, late charge and interest are determined by State Law.
The Clearwater County Treasurer’s Office does not have the authority to change these.
Should the payment of property taxes, late charge and/or interest be a hardship to the property owner, the property owner may apply for a hardship cancellation pursuant to Idaho Code § 63-711, contact the Board of County Commissioners office for the form, phone number 208-476-3615.
