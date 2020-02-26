The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners and Prosecutor Clayne Tyler discussed the seasonal load weight and speed restrictions on Grangemont Road at the Feb. 18 meeting. The Clearwater Tribune published an article about the Speed Restrictions with Load Limits. According to the IDAPA 30.03.14 the Board adopted and approved the Resolution.
The Board discussed the Memorandum of Understanding between The City of Kamiah and its Kamiah Fire & Rescue EMS Division, Lewis County and Clearwater County Ambulance District.
The Board approved and signed the Memorandum of Understanding.
Clerk Carrie Bird presented the Annual Review Questionnaire Public Defense Commission.
The Board approved the Annual Review Questionnaire Public Defense Commission.
A Planning & Zoning update was held with Bobbi Kaufman.
The Board approved and signed the findings of facts for the P&Z decision for a Zoning Conditional Use submitted by Luke Dammerman, President of Dammerman Enterprises, LLC, dba Twin Oaks Building Solutions.
Treasurer Dawn Erlewine gave the Board a report on her department happenings.
The Board approved Cancellation Apportionment for the amount of $5,514.78.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
There were six executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.