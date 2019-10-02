We are looking for individuals interested in playing in a hand bell choir to help bring in some Christmas spirit!!
If you’re interested please contact either Judith Helms at (208) 553-9054 or Shelley Long at (208) 476-7706 as soon as possible.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We are looking for individuals interested in playing in a hand bell choir to help bring in some Christmas spirit!!
If you’re interested please contact either Judith Helms at (208) 553-9054 or Shelley Long at (208) 476-7706 as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.