The 25th annual Scenic 6 Fiddle Show is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Potlatch High School (PHS). An audience donation of $5 for adults is requested at the door; those under 18 are admitted free.
Food service will be available from 5 p.m. through intermission. Sign in for traditional acoustic and oldtime musicians who wish to participate begins at 4:30 p.m.
Seating in the PHS gymnasium is chair, bleacher or personal lawn chair. Camping space for RV or tent at Scenic 6 Park is available by contacting Potlatch City Hall.
For more information contact (208) 875-0947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.