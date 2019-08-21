There have been multiple reports to the Clearwater Tribune that the “spoofers” are at it again. The latest, most frequent scam calls seem to be from the “social security administration”.
There are several different schemes the scammers appear to be trying, from reporting to the recipient of the phone call that there has been a breach in their social security information, to asking that a phone call be made back to a number to discuss social security issues.
Remember, the legitimate Social Security Administration will not contact you by phone, only through the U.S. Postal Service.
