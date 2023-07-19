It has come to the Clearwater County Assessor’s attention that someone portraying the assessor’s office had called a property owner on the weekend, stating they were from the “Assessor’s Office” confirming an appointment that they had with the office.
The assessor’s office does not work weekends. If this happens to you, please do not give any information out to the caller. The office only calls if they need to change to another time or day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.