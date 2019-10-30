The Sacred Heart Bazaar is planned for Sunday, Nov. 24 by the Sacred Heart Parish in Lapwai at 203 Birch Ave.
The parish is serving BBQ salmon, baked ham, green beans, salad bar, scalloped potatoes, rolls, fry bread, pie and cake. The cost is adults $10; ages 5 to 12 $4 and ages four and under are free. The Parish will start serving at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
There will be a general store with baked goods and crafts. Children games and activities will be available.
A silent auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
and a live auction will start at 1:30 p.m.
You can purchase raffle tickets for a drawing starting at 4 p.m., you need not be present to win the raffle drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.