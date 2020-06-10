With much deliberation over the eight exceptional applications submitted for the 2020 Orofino Rotary Scholarships, judges had an arduous task of selecting recipients for two academic scholarships and one Career Technical Education (CTE) scholarship, each for $2,500.
This year, academic scholarships were awarded to Chasta Jared of Timberline, and Logan Schwartz of Orofino High School. Shelby Bird, also of Timberline was awarded the CTE scholarship.
Congratulations, seniors, and thank you to all who submitted applications.
