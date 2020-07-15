Our first “in person” Orofino Rotary Meeting since March was held at City Park on Friday, July 10. The meeting, led by President James Jordan, was a success with 18 members in attendance. It was so nice to see everyone and get a chance to visit again.
The consensus is that we should continue holding our meetings at the Rotary Pavilion in the park for as long as we can and need to. Members felt more comfortable with that arrangement then with reconvening at the Ponderosa, so until further notice we will meet at the park on Fridays at noon (except for the fifth Friday of July when we will have a Zoom meeting featuring Dr. Petersen on Covid19).
A couple of updates
We received a note from Tom Backman letting us know he and Suzanne have relocated to Brinnon, WA. We enjoyed knowing them as Rotary members and wish them well.
Barbara Fitzsimmons passed away Friday, July 10. Our thoughts are with Norm and her family.
A memorial service for Teri Ploharz-Bolling’s mother, Evelyn Ploharz, will be held at the VFW Orofino on Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m.
We completed a quick “Dirty Hands” project immediately following our Friday meeting by removing the old cedar shingles from the exterior wall near the back door of the Orofino Library. Thanks to Jim McCann, Elizabeth Morgan, James Jordan, and Scott McDonald for doing this project.
Rotarians Charlie Mosier, John Swayne, and others first installed these shingles over 30 years ago as a Rotary project. If you have any other Dirty Hands Project ideas, please contact James Jordan, Jim O’Leary, or Scott McDonald and let us know. These projects are a way for us to give back to the community that has given us so much.
Upcoming events
July 17 - we will meet at noon at the City Park for our 2020-21 officer induction.
July 24 - we will meet at noon at the City Park. Randy Bowen will speak about Club Runner.
July 31 - Dr. Petersen will do an online Zoom meeting about the COVID pandemic.
Aug. 7 - we will meet at noon at the City Park. Sheriff Goetz will do a presentation about the Gordon White search (tentative).
Aug. 14 - Citizen of the Year. We will meet at noon at the City Park.
