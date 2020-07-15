Vehicle accident--Oatman
Photo by Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, along with Orofino Fire and Orofino Ambulance, responded to a vehicle rollover at milepost 46 on Highway 12 on Tuesday, July 7, at approximately 5:20 a.m. Wesley L. Oatman, 36, of Kamiah, rolled his 1994 Honda Accord. According to a Clear4water County Sheriff’s Office report, Oatman lost control of his vehicle, hitting the hillside and causing his car to rollover ending with the vehicle on it top blocking both lanes. He was wearing a seat belt and the airbag deployed. Oatman appeared uninjured and was able to crawl out of the vehicle. Vehicle was recovered by Jackson towing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.