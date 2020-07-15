Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, along with Orofino Fire and Orofino Ambulance, responded to a vehicle rollover at milepost 46 on Highway 12 on Tuesday, July 7, at approximately 5:20 a.m. Wesley L. Oatman, 36, of Kamiah, rolled his 1994 Honda Accord. According to a Clear4water County Sheriff’s Office report, Oatman lost control of his vehicle, hitting the hillside and causing his car to rollover ending with the vehicle on it top blocking both lanes. He was wearing a seat belt and the airbag deployed. Oatman appeared uninjured and was able to crawl out of the vehicle. Vehicle was recovered by Jackson towing.
