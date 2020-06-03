Rollover Accident

According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, on May 25 at approximately 3:06 p.m., a Clearwater County Deputy was dispatched to the area of two miles on the 5173 Road for a report of a non-injury vehicle rollover. Matthew Schell, 34, from Cumberland, WI, was driving a Jeep Wrangler on the 5137 Road hunting morel mushrooms.
Schell could not make it through the snow that covered the roadway. As Schell started backing down the road he drove too close to the embankment and his Jeep slid off the side and rolled down the embankment. No citation was issued.
