Rollover Accident
Photo by CCSO

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), along with Orofino Ambulance and Rescue 3, responded to a crash at 217 Cascade Drive in Orofino, for a report of a rollover vehicle accident on Monday, July 13, at 11:01 p.m, The driver of the white Toyota pickup, the only occupant, was a local juvenile resident. According to the CCSO report, they were transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital with unknown injuries. During the crash, the Toyota pickup struck a parked vehicle belonging to the residents of the property. Investigation of the crash is ongoing.

