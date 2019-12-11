According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, Clearwater County Deputies along with Pierce Ambulance and Timberline Rescue responded to the area of the Pierce Work Center for a single vehicle rollover on Friday, Dec. 6, at approximately 7 p.m.
According to the report, Jesse Nielsen, 26, of Pierce, was driving north on Canal Street when his Dodge pickup left the road rolling onto its side.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors, according to the report. Nielsen was wearing his seatbelt, but his passenger was not. Both Nielsen and his passenger were checked by Pierce Ambulance. The pickup was towed due to the damage. Nielsen was cited for DUI and speed.
