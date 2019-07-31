One of the most respected bands in the Christian rock genre, Seventh Day Slumber, will be making a visit to Kamiah on Friday, Aug. 23.
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council Youth Advisory Board (YAB) invites you to come rock out under the stars at Kamiah’s Riverfront Park on Highway 12. Gates open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8 p.m. Admission fee is $5. Concessions will be available.
Seventh Day Slumber is a consistent force on Christian and Rock radio.
