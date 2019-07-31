The Clearwater Robotics Program is having a kick-off meeting for parents and youth that want to be part of the program on August 19, 6 p.m., at the Extension office. The program offers a Junior program for 6 to 8 year old youth, the First Lego League Program for youth 9 to 12 years old and the First Tech Program for 13 to 18 year old youth.
This is a hands-on, intense program that teaches about robot design, programming, public speaking, teamwork, and project research while allowing for creativity. Come join the fun! For questions call Eileen at 208-827-0180.
First Lego Teams will compete in December. The First Tech team competes in February.
The Junior program is a one-week hands on program that is kept local.
We thank our sponsors: Statewide Education Philanthropic Gift Fund from the Idaho Community Foundation, Dworshak Rec, Clearwater County 4-H Leaders Council and Madison Colwell’s Senior Project.
