Senator Jim Risch announced his 2020 re-election campaign for U.S. Senate this week.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Idaho in the United States Senate. With the rise of far-Left, socialist agendas in Congress, I consider it my duty to continue to stand up for conservative, common-sense, Idaho solutions to America’s problems.
I want to continue working to lower taxes so Idaho families keep more of their hard-earned money, fighting for a smaller, less intrusive government, encouraging the growth of small businesses that offer good jobs and affordable healthcare to Idaho workers, and protecting the rights of Idahoans and rural America.”
Risch’s re-election is endorsed by President Trump, the Idaho Congressional delegation, and Governor Little, as well as many other current and former Idaho officials.
Risch also announced his campaign co-chairs, U.S. Senator Mike Crapo and Dennis Johnson, President and CEO of United Heritage Financial Group in Meridian.
Senator Crapo: “I see Jim fighting for Idaho’s conservative values in Washington every day. He has led the fight to slash regulations, create jobs, and built a stronger economy. He has my enthusiastic support and I am honored to head his reelection campaign.”
Dennis Johnson: “Jim Risch is relentless in protecting the interests of small businesses in Idaho and across America. As a member and former Chairman of the Small Business Committee, he has been a strong advocate for working families, bringing affordable health care to Idahoans. When stifling regulations or big tax increases threaten businesses, we can count on Jim Risch to fight for us.”
While representing Idaho in Washington DC, Senator Risch consistently earns the distinction of being one of the Senate’s most conservative members. Senator Risch has served as the Chairman of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, is a co-chair of the Senate Semiconductor Caucus, the co-chair of the National Labs Caucus, and the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
