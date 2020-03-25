Clearwater County E911 Coordinator, Lauri Stifanick, presented a request for road names for Will Crockett, who is requesting a road name of Fox Meadow Drive, Fox Ridge Drive and Fox Hill Drive, at the March 16 Board of Clearwater County Commissioners meeting.
The Board approved and signed the request for three road names.
Clerk Carrie Bird presented the Official Canvass of Ballots from the March 11 election. The results were reviewed.
The Board approved the Official Canvass of Ballots.
Emergency Management Coordinator, Don Gardner, met with the Board to give an update on the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Gardner gave the employees information on keeping the workplace safe and clean. He presented the Clearwater County Pandemic Emergency Personnel Policy Plan, which includes the staffing and work schedules, time off policies, benefits and payroll.
The Board approved to adopt the Clearwater County Pandemic Emergency Personnel Policy Plan as needed.
Prosecutor C. Tyler gave an update on the Supreme Court of the State of Idaho response to COVID-19 Emergency Order.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
There were two executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
