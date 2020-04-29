The renewal dates on all materials at the Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL) have been extended through May, so PLEASE DO NOT return any books to any of the Valnet libraries until further notice. The library hopes, in the coming weeks, to once again be able to offer curbside service to their patrons.
As for the WiFi availability around the building, apparently there are certain areas around the building that folks are getting a WiFi signal! Until then, keep well and follow CMPL’s Homepage and Facebook page for more updates and information.
