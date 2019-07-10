With less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, the American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage and has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply. The call for donations comes after a difficult July Fourth week for donations when hundreds fewer blood drives were organized by volunteer hosts than a typical week, compounding a shortfall of more than 24,000 blood donations in June.
Orofino blood drive is July 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Clearwater County Ambulance training room – 1195 Riverside Ave. (See the ad on this page for information on how to donate.)
