What will they say when you’re gone?
That was the thought I had in my head when I was laying in an Ada County jail cell, trying to figure out how I could kill myself! In county for the umpteenth time, waiting to be sent back to prison where I’d see my so called “Brothers,” and trying to just finally end this lonely, sad life, I started asking myself, “How will they remember you when you’re dead?” I wondered what anyone would even say at my funeral. Boy, I could imagine what a short speech that would be.
I was a 36-year-old man that day, who had only been free for 28 months since my 12th birthday. The rest of those years, 22 ½ to be exact, had been spent in a cell, and I truly felt more comfortable there than I did in a real house! I had climbed to the top of the prison hierarchy, contrived as it is, and I even convinced myself that I had formed a “family” in here more important than the one I had on the streets. I walked with my head held high on the yard and thought I was somebody…, until I asked myself that one question.
That is when I realized that prison popularity means nothing in the real world! The prison pecking order is a façade, a hologram, nothing of substance, and the longer I held onto the reputation I had gained in here, the longer I would be held back from building a reputation of substance outside these walls.
I suddenly decided to do the only thing that I swore I would NEVER do: I prayed, and I asked God to show me something other than the only things I’d ever known…, the drugs, gangs, and violence, plus a whole lot of pain. I can honestly say that I felt like He was just waiting for me to call out His name, the name of Jesus, because something adjusted.
I started reading the Bible and praying, and the first thing I felt that I needed to do to further my transformation was to tell my ‘homeboys” that I was done. I no longer wanted to waste my life causing other people pain, or asking young kids to throw away their lives just to be a part of something that had ruined my own life.
I walked away from the false pride that enabled me to hold my head up high in prison, but be ashamed to walk into a church, and it was the best choice I’ve ever made! I was ready to focus on the relationships that truly mattered: God, my REAL family, and my sober, responsible, hard-working friends, and I have never seen them so proud of me, nor felt so proud of myself! I am now a “nobody” to most people in here, but I have never felt so alive because I am now SOMEBODY to the Someone and other people that matter, the ones who push me to positivity, not the ones who push me to get new charges.
I am in PC right now, but that means something different to me than it does to most: “Positive Choices” is what it stands for in my life because I know I made the positive choice to walk away from all the negativity I had known, to be completely vulnerable, and to trust in God to get me through the tough road I know I have ahead.
I’ve found my true calling; it isn’t to lead men down the same path I took. Instead, it’s to use my story to show others there is another, better way. Those of us with God’s light in us need to shine in such a way that others can see the light and are drawn to its source.
Please take my advice, “Real Men” don’t join gangs; instead, they have the confidence to walk on their own two feet! “Real Men” build not destroy, they help not hinder, and when they leave this world, people miss them more than words can express.
I made the choice to be a “Real Man” because up until Jan. 13, 2018, I had given people nothing truly honorable to say about me at my funeral. Now that I’m on God’s side, though, the sky’s the limit! I’ve taken the time to learn about budgeting, fixing my credit, and starting a small business so
I can use all my construction skills for a career serving others. I’ve also focused on healthy coping skills, so that when times get tough, as they always will, I don’t go back to using drugs to deal with stress. Life is so much better when I am planning out a future as a man who has been freed on the inside and by giving myself attainable goals. I really want to prove to the people who count that I’m not a failure statistic, that my time in prison learning, reading, and becoming a REAL MAN has been genuine and beneficial. I may have had a late start, but, by God, my finish will be AMAZING!
