By R. Daley
I had a conversation with another older resident about the adage, “you cannot teach an old dog new tricks.” The adage suggests that older people can-not improve or change. I disagreed, for I am an older man who has learned new skills.
For the past 30 plus years I have been working in the construction industry. There was not a lot of use for computers in the construction field a couple decades ago; most people did not even own one. When first incarcerated I became a cell slug, spending days just staring at the walls, doing hard mental time.
I decided to take a walk down to the school to see what they had to offer. I found out that much of the learning is computer-based. I thought I would be unable to use the school because I had no computer knowledge. I sat down and started to learn Microsoft Office, which involves Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. I found one does not need to be overwhelmed by the computer.
If you need help, there is a multitude of resources to help you. The teaching staff, resident tutors, and fellow students are there to answer your questions. I became certified in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. Even if you are an older man, or any resident for that matter, come on down to the school because you can teach an old dog new tricks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.