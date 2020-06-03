Pandemic Pondering
By W. Jansen
With modern medical advances, people can take for granted how relatively safe they can be from the medical problems that affect a large portion of the world. Viruses permeate many second and third world countries and often affect these countries in disastrous ways.
First world America, however, seems to have forgotten how to react to problems of this nature, and it seems society has gone from denial straight into an overreactive panic mode. Previous reactions to viruses such as the Zika, SARS, Swine Flu, Bird Flu, etc., often were detached and almost dismissive. Most issues were seen from the comfort of a person’s home, safely viewed on TV. Consequences really did not affect daily life and business.
The COVID 19 is altering all that. A century ago, in the era of cholera, scarlet fever, measles, and many others catastrophic diseases, outbreaks may have not risen to globally pandemic levels. There was widespread quarantining but whole countries probably did not shut down. People from bygone days may have been more prepared to react to such threats than modernity. They may have also been more prepared to accommodate high fatality rates.
Inmates at ICIO are more detached from the pandemic’s effects than their friends and families on the outside. Experiencing the virus vicariously through conversations and T.V. cannot impact inmates the same way or as severely, though experiencing it this way is preferable to having it sweep through the facility.
Inmates do not have to worry about missing work, paying rent, or getting enough to eat. Inmates even have enough toilet paper! Inmates are already restricted in movement, so the “Stay At Home” order is redundant. They exist in a microcosm of society, a self-sufficient machine, and the prison “wheels” continue to turn despite the shutdown on the outside.
Recently, a famous astronaut gave some sound advice on how to cope with being housed in a small space, especially with other folks. The advice might translate well to incarcerated people. First, he said to have a schedule for all day, every day, and to follow it without fail. Time passes more quickly this way, and people feel more rewarded because they accomplish goals. Inmates can write letters, learn music, attend school programs, work their way through complex text, or otherwise refine skills with hobby craft and the like.
In the end the inmate is the only one who can hold himself accountable for a productive schedule, but fruitfulness certainly improves a person’s state of mind and helps him cope. Second, he advised to accept being confined for a designated time with other folks, and, no matter how they react, try to make the best of the situation. Service personnel learn this acutely!
A person does not have to like everyone else, but life is a whole lot better when people learn to get along. A smooth prison stay is more desirable than a tumultuous one.
These concepts are probably not groundbreaking and original, but sound advice is still sound advice. For an inmate to emerge from this crisis no worse for the wear is going to take some strategizing, but the people outside are being forced to evaluate similarly. Gratefulness for the many small things an inmate receives is a great start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.